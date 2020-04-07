US Markets
FCX

Freeport-McMoRan confirms New Mexico mine workers have coronavirus

Contributor
Ernest Scheyder Reuters
Published

Freeport-McMoRan Inc said three employees at its Chino copper mine in New Mexico have tested positive for COVID-19, confirming earlier reports from state officials.

Operations at the mine have not been affected, though any employees that came into contact with the affected workers have been told to self-quarantine, Freeport spokeswoman Linda Hayes said.

Freeport first alerted state officials last Thursday of the illnesses. New Mexico Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales told Reuters about the diagnoses on Monday.

"This week, in addition to verbally screening all visitors, we will begin conducting temperature checks," Freeport said.

Hayes said the company was also staggering work shifts for employees and boosting cleaning, Hayes said.

"We also continue to emphasize the importance of staying home if ill and adjusted our pay and leave practices weeks ago to support this," Hayes said.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Most Popular