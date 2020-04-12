Freeport-McMoRan closes New Mexico mine as coronavirus cases spread

April 12 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N, the world's largest publicly traded copper producer, said on Sunday it has suspended operations at its Chino mine in New Mexico due to the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The move comes after three employees tested positive for the virus earlier this month. Freeport said that more employees have now tested positive, while adding the contagion is not "widespread."

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.