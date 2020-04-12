US Markets
FCX

Freeport-McMoRan closes New Mexico mine as coronavirus cases spread

Contributor
Ernest Scheyder Reuters
Published

Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's largest publicly traded copper producer, said on Sunday it has suspended operations at its Chino mine in New Mexico due to the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

April 12 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N, the world's largest publicly traded copper producer, said on Sunday it has suspended operations at its Chino mine in New Mexico due to the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The move comes after three employees tested positive for the virus earlier this month. Freeport said that more employees have now tested positive, while adding the contagion is not "widespread."

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular