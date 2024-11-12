Freeport-McMoRan CFO Robertson sells 13,000 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) CFO Maree Robertson disclosed the sale of 13,000 common shares of the company on November 11 at a price of $44.9137 per share.
