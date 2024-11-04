Freeport McMoRan call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Freeport McMoRan with 25,027 calls trading, 1.5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 40.08%. Jan-25 50 calls and 11/29 weekly 52 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 14,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.11. Earnings are expected on January 23rd.

