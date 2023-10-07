Freeport-McMoRan (BER:FPMB) Price Target Increased by 12.16% to 47.73

The average one-year price target for Freeport-McMoRan (BER:FPMB) has been revised to 47.73 / share. This is an increase of 12.16% from the prior estimate of 42.55 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.08 to a high of 57.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.73% from the latest reported closing price of 34.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freeport-McMoRan. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPMB is 0.44%, a decrease of 9.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 1,306,783K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 59,496K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,865K shares, representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPMB by 2.23% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 54,842K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,947K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPMB by 9.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,770K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,304K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPMB by 8.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,125K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,352K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPMB by 9.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 32,226K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,165K shares, representing a decrease of 43.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPMB by 39.12% over the last quarter.

