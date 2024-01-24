News & Insights

Freeport-McMoRan beats profit estimates on strong production, sales

January 24, 2024 — 08:19 am EST

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan FCX.N beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong copper production and sales volumes along with higher commodity prices.

Its shares gained about 2% in premarket trade.

Copper prices CMCU3 rose in the quarter thanks to a weaker dollar, lower inventories and as major metals consumer China moved to boost its struggling housing and stock markets.

Freeport's quarterly copper sales were up 7.1% year-over-yearat 1,116 millions of recoverable pounds and average realized price per pound rose 1.1% to $3.81.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 27 cents per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of 22 cents, according to LSEG data.

