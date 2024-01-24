Freeport-McMoRan beats profit estimates on strong production, sales

Adds share movement, details, background in paragraph 2,3 and 4

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan FCX.N beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong copper production and sales volumes along with higher commodity prices.

Its shares gained about 2% in premarket trade.

Copper prices CMCU3 rose in the quarter thanks to a weaker dollar, lower inventories and as major metals consumer China moved to boost its struggling housing and stock markets.

Freeport's quarterly copper sales were up 7.1% year-over-yearat 1,116 millions of recoverable pounds and average realized price per pound rose 1.1% to $3.81.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 27 cents per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of 22 cents, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal;))

