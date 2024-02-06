Freeport-McMoRan Appoints Kathleen Quirk As President And CEO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) announced the appointment of Kathleen Quirk as President and Chief Executive Officer to be effective at the annual meeting of shareholders on June 11, 2024. Quirk will assume full responsibility for executive management of the business reporting to the FCX Board of Directors.

The company noted that Richard Adkerson will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors, supporting the leadership transition and Freeport's business on strategic matters of significance to the company.

Quirk joined Freeport in 1989 and had responsibility for a broad range of corporate functions, including Tax, Investor Relations, Corporate Development and Treasury before being named Chief Financial Officer in 2003. She was named President of FCX in 2021 and became a member of the Board of Directors in 2023.

