Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas back at full power - Refinitiv data

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

March 30, 2023 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas was on track to pull in as much natural gas from pipelines as the facility can process into LNG, a sure sign that it was back at full power, according to data provider Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters
