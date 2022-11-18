Freeport LNG targets Texas export plant restart in mid-December

Adds background

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Freeport LNG said on Friday it was targeting initial production at its export plant in Texas in mid-December.

"It is expected that approximately 2 (billion cubic feet per day) of production will be achieved in January 2023," it said in a release.

It said it expects full production utilizing both docks to commence in March 2023.

Federal pipeline safety regulators released a heavily redacted consultant's report this week that blamed inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue for the June 8 explosion that shut the Freeport plant.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.