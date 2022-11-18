US Markets

Freeport LNG targets Texas export plant restart in mid-December

November 18, 2022 — 11:40 am EST

Written by Kavya Guduru for Reuters ->

Adds background

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Freeport LNG said on Friday it was targeting initial production at its export plant in Texas in mid-December.

"It is expected that approximately 2 (billion cubic feet per day) of production will be achieved in January 2023," it said in a release.

It said it expects full production utilizing both docks to commence in March 2023.

Federal pipeline safety regulators released a heavily redacted consultant's report this week that blamed inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue for the June 8 explosion that shut the Freeport plant.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.