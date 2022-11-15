Freeport LNG provides no timeline on Texas export plant restart

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Freeport LNG on Tuesday published the results of a third-party root cause failure analysis (RCFA) report but did not provide a timeline for the restart of the second-largest U.S. LNG export plant shut on June 8 due to a pipeline explosion.

Freeport is implementing each of the recommendations proposed by the investigation company and said it has adopted procedural changes to avoid operating scenarios that could allow blocked-in LNG in piping segments.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 , outside U.S. +9180 6182 2831/3590; Reuters Messaging: swati.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.