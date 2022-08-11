US Markets
Freeport LNG plant still pulling in natgas to produce power for Texas

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Freeport LNG said on Thursday it was still pulling in small amounts of pipeline natural gas at its shuttered liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas to fuel a power plant.

The company has said it expects the plant, which shut due to a fire on June 8, to return to partial service in early October.

