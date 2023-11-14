Freeport LNG plant in Texas on track to resume service after Monday shutdown

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas was on track to return to service on Tuesday after all of its liquefaction trains shut on Monday, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

Freeport LNG told environmental regulators in Texas on Monday that all three trains tripped "due to issues with the incoming power feed to the plant."

The amount of natural gas flowing to Freeport was on track to rise to 1.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Tuesday from 0.1 bcfd on Monday after the trains tripped, according to LSEG data.

That compares with a five-month high of 2.1 bcfd on Sunday and an average of 1.8 bcfd over the past 30 days.

One billion cubic feet of gas is enough to supply about 5 million U.S. homes for a day.

The shutdown on Monday was just the latest of several incidents at the plant since it exited an eight-month outage from June 2022 to February 2023 following a fire.

Since then, at least one liquefaction train at the plant has shut - sometimes several times - every month since April, according to emissions events the company filed with state regulators.

Freeport, meanwhile, continues to take steps to return the plant to full service following the eight-month outage, including the use of both docks at the plant.

In the first phase of its restart efforts, Freeport returned the three liquefaction trains, two LNG storage tanks (Tanks 1 and 2) and a single LNG berth (Dock 1) to service.

When operating at full power, the three liquefaction trains at Freeport LNG can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG.

