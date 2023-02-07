US Markets

Freeport LNG on track to stop getting natgas at Texas export plant

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 07, 2023 — 07:20 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Freeport LNG's long idled liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas was on track to receive no natural gas from pipelines on Tuesday after receiving small amounts of gas over the past 12 days, according to data for Refinitiv.

Since Jan. 26 when federal regulators approved the company's plan to start cooling some pipes at Freeport, the plant has pulled in an average of 34 million cubic feet per day of gas from the region's pipelines.

