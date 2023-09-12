Freeport LNG gas intake remains well below capacity, at about 695 mcf -LSEG

HOUSTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Freeport LNG's natural gas intake on Tuesday remained well below capacity for a fourth day, at about 695 million cubic feet, according to LSEG data.

Four tankers were waiting to load near the second-largest U.S. LNG export facility in Texas, LSEG vessel tracking showed.

(Reporting by Curtis Williams)

