Freeport LNG export plant in Texas back near full power -LSEG data

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas returned to near full power on Friday after pulling in less natural gas than usual over the past week, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

The 2.1-billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) Freeport facility was on track to pull in about 1.9 bcfd of gas on Friday, up from an average of 0.3 bcfd from Sept. 10-13, according to LSEG data.

Sources told Reuters this week that Freeport had canceled four cargoes since reducing feedgas. In the week before the reduction, the plant was pulling in about 1.8 bcfd of pipeline gas.

One billion cubic feet of gas is enough to supply about five million U.S. homes for a day.

Even though U.S. gas demand will increase as Freeport pulls in more of the fuel to produce LNG, U.S. gas futures NGc1 were little changed on Friday.

Last year, when Freeport shut in June 2022 after an explosion and remained out of service for about eight months, gas prices spiked to record highs in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and Asia JKMc1 with the reduction in global LNG supplies.

That's because the Freeport shutdown came as countries around the world were looking to stop importing fuel from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and were seeking gas supplies from other suppliers. The U.S. became the biggest supplier to many of those countries.

In the U.S., meanwhile, gas prices collapsed due to the 2022 Freeport shutdown because the plant was not consuming the fuel, most of which ended up going into U.S. stockpiles.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jason Neely)

