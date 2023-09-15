News & Insights

Freeport LNG export plant in Texas back near full power - LSEG data

September 15, 2023 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas returned to near full power on Friday after pulling in less natural gas than usual over the past week, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

