Freeport LNG export plant in Texas back near full power - LSEG data

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas returned to near full power on Friday after pulling in less natural gas than usual over the past week, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jason Neely)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.