Freeport LNG expects to restart Texas export plant by year-end

Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Freeport LNG said on Friday it now anticipates the restart of its export plant in Texas to be achieved around year end.

"We received yesterday several key approvals from the regulatory agencies that allow us to complete certain critical repairs and commence reinstatement of certain systems," said Freeport LNG spokesperson Heather Browne.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru)

