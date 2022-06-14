Freeport LNG expects return to full operations only in late 2022

June 14 (Reuters) - Freeport LNG, operator of one of the largest U.S. export plants producing liquefied natural gas (LNG), said it does not expect its Texas Gulf Coast facility to complete repairs and return to full operations until late this year.

The plant had shut last week after an explosion, raising the risk of gas shortages in Europe.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

