Freeport LNG expects further delays in resuming Texas plant operations

Adds natural gas prices, details from statement

Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Freeport LNG said on Tuesday that it now expects initial production to resume only in November at a shuttered export plant in Quintana, Texas, delaying the timeline from an earlier estimate of October.

The company shut the plant, which supplies about 20% of U.S. LNG exports, following an explosion and fire on June 8. Its closure helped to push up LNG prices in Europe and Asia, and dampened U.S. natural gas prices.

Henry Hub natural gas futures NGc1 slumped more than 5% to a session low of $9.05 per million British Thermal Units.

Freeport LNG said it expects partial recovery of operations at the plant to begin in early to mid-November and a ramp up to sustained 2 billion cubic feet per day production by the end of November.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.