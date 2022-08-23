US Markets

Freeport LNG expects further delays in resuming Texas plant operations

Ruhi Soni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Freeport LNG said on Tuesday that it now expects initial production to resume only in November at a shuttered export plant in Texas, delaying the timeline from an earlier estimate of October.

Freeport LNG shut the plant, which supplies about 20% of U.S. LNG exports, following an explosion and fire on June 8. Its closure helped to push up LNG prices in Europe and Asia, and dampening U.S. natural gas prices.

Freeport LNG shut the plant, which supplies about 20% of U.S. LNG exports, following an explosion and fire on June 8. Its closure helped to push up LNG prices in Europe and Asia, and dampening U.S. natural gas prices.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere))

