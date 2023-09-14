Freeport LNG cancels four cargoes since feedgas intake fell-sources

Adds details on cancellations, feedgas intake

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Freeport LNG, the second-largest U.S. liquefied natural gas exporter, has cancelled about four cargoes since its feedgas intake dropped below normal capacity, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The cargoes cancelled included ones for a major portfolio player and a Japanese firm, the sources said.

Freeport LNG's natural gas intake at its plant in Texas was well below capacity for the sixth straight day on Thursday, according to LSEG data.

Freeport LNG was not immediately available for comment. It has declined to comment on the issue over the past few days.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; additional reporting by Aizhu Chen in Singapore; Editing by Nina Chestney)

((marwa.rashad@thomsonreuters.com; +447823669044; Reuters Messaging: marwa.rashad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.