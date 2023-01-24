Freeport Indonesia targets 2023 copper ore output at 1.6 bln lbs - CEO

JAKARTA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Freeport Indonesia's copper output in 2023 is seen at about 1.6 billion pounds (725,748 tonnes), about the same level as last year, company chief executive Tony Wenas said on Tuesday.

Gold output, estimated at about 1.8 million ounces, rose about 12.5% compared to 1.6 million ounces produced last year, Wenas told reporters.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

