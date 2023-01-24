US Markets
FCX

Freeport Indonesia targets 2023 copper ore output at 1.6 bln lbs - CEO

January 24, 2023 — 04:50 am EST

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Freeport Indonesia's copper output in 2023 is seen at about 1.6 billion pounds (725,748 tonnes), about the same level as last year, company chief executive Tony Wenas said on Tuesday.

Gold output, estimated at about 1.8 million ounces, rose about 12.5% compared to 1.6 million ounces produced last year, Wenas told reporters.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.