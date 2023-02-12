Freeport Indonesia suspends some work at Grasberg mine after floods

Adds details

JAKARTA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Copper miner Freeport Indonesia temporarily halted mining and processing work at its Grasberg mine after heavy rain flooded part of its concentrate mill and damaged parts of a road, a top company official, Tony Wenas, said on Sunday.

The company said it freed 14 employees trapped in an office building because of the flood, but there were no casualties in the recovery effort launched on Saturday.

"Some of the concentrate processing plant had mudflow and several sections of the mine road were damaged," added Wenas, the firm's president-director.

"As a result, mining and processing activities were temporarily suspended for the recovery process."

The situation was under control, he added, but gave no estimate of when operations would resume.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by William Mallard and Clarence Fernandez)

((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.