Freeport Indonesia secures copper concentrate export permit -spokesperson

JAKARTA, March 31 (Reuters) - Freeport Indonesia, a unit of U.S. mining giant Freeport McMoRan, has secured an export permit for 2 million tonnes of copper concentrate, spokesperson Riza Pratama told Reuters on Thursday.

The permit will be valid for a year, Riza said.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

