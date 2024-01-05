News & Insights

FCX

Freeport Indonesia requests export ban exemption beyond May 2024 - spokesperson

Credit: REUTERS/Antara Foto Agency

January 05, 2024 — 03:58 am EST

Reuters

JAKARTA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Miner Freeport Indonesia has requested it be allowed to continue shipping copper concentrate despite an export ban taking effect in June 2024, as the company's smelter will not reach full capacity before December, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The company's current export permit is valid only until the end of May, and while construction of the new smelter is expected to finish in May, it requires months to ramp up capacity, said Agung Laksamana.

