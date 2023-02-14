US Markets
FCX

Freeport Indonesia hopes flood-hit mine can partially resume before end-Feb

Credit: REUTERS/ERNEST SCHEYDER

February 14, 2023 — 04:53 am EST

Written by Bernadette Christina and Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Copper miner Freeport Indonesia hopes production can be partially restarted before end-February, its chief executive said on Tuesday, after floods disrupted activity at its flagship Grasberg mine in the eastern region of Papua.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N cut its first-quarter copper sales forecast after mining and processing activities at the site were temporarily halted due to damage caused to some facilities by heavy rain and mudflows.

"We will try to be faster. There are two semi-auto grinders ... Hopefully one can start earlier. We are trying to do that," Freeport Indonesia Chief Executive Tony Wenas told reporters.

"But for the whole operation to recover, maybe (needs) until the end of February," he added.

A conveyor belt at the underground mine was also washed away in the floods so the company could not transport mined ores, he added.

The mine typically produces nearly 5 million pounds of copper concentrate and 5,000 ounces of gold daily, the company has said. But the disruption will not affect the company's long-term plan, Freeport Indonesia said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.