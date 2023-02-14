Freeport Indonesia hopes flood-hit mine can partially resume before end-Feb

JAKARTA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Copper miner Freeport Indonesia hopes production can be partially restarted before end-February, its chief executive said on Tuesday, after floods disrupted activity at its flagship Grasberg mine in the eastern region of Papua.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N cut its first-quarter copper sales forecast after mining and processing activities at the site were temporarily halted due to damage caused to some facilities by heavy rain and mudflows.

"We will try to be faster. There are two semi-auto grinders ... Hopefully one can start earlier. We are trying to do that," Freeport Indonesia Chief Executive Tony Wenas told reporters.

"But for the whole operation to recover, maybe (needs) until the end of February," he added.

A conveyor belt at the underground mine was also washed away in the floods so the company could not transport mined ores, he added.

The mine typically produces nearly 5 million pounds of copper concentrate and 5,000 ounces of gold daily, the company has said. But the disruption will not affect the company's long-term plan, Freeport Indonesia said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.