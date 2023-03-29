Freeport Indonesia gets govt recommendation to ship 2.3 mln T copper concentrate before June ban

Adds background, changes sourcing

JAKARTA, March 29 (Reuters) - Copper miner Freeport Indonesia has obtained a recommendation from the government to export 2.3 million tonnes of copper concentrate until June, a company official said on Wednesday.

Indonesia plans to ban export of raw minerals, including copper concentrate and bauxite, from June to encourage development of a domestic mineral processing industry.

Freeport Indonesia spokesperson Katri Krisnati confirmed the firm had been given the recommendation, as earlier reported by media.

The company will still require an export permit from the trade ministry.

Freeport Indonesia have started construction of $3 billion processing facility in Gresik, East Java, that will have capacity of 1.7 million tonnes of copper concentrate and is expected to start operations gradually in 2024.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)

((martin.petty@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.