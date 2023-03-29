Freeport Indonesia gets govt recommendation to export 2.3 mln T of copper concentrate until June - media

JAKARTA, March 29 (Reuters) - Copper miner Freeport Indonesia has obtained a recommendation from the government to export 2.3 million tonnes of copper concentrate until June, its chief executive officer was quoted by news portal Kontan as telling parliament.

Indonesia plans to ban export of raw minerals, including copper concentrate and bauxite, in June. The company will still require an export permit from the trade ministry.

(Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Martin Petty)

