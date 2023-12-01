News & Insights

Freeport agrees with Jiangxi Copper to 2024 copper concentrate treatment charges at $80/T -source

Credit: REUTERS/ERNEST SCHEYDER

December 01, 2023 — 06:26 am EST

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Miner Freeport-McMoRan FCX.N reached agreement on Friday with Chinese smelter Jiangxi Copper 600362.SS for 2024 copper concentrate treatment and refining charges at $80 a metric ton and 8 cents per pound, a source said.

The agreed charges are the same as reached by Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L and Chinese smelters earlier on Friday and so will be considered the benchmark charges for 2024 copper concentrate treatment and refining.

