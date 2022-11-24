US Markets
FCX

Freeport agrees 2023 copper treatment charges at $88/T with Chinese smelters - source

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

November 24, 2022 — 09:50 am EST

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N agreed on Thursday treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) of $88 a tonne and 8.8 cents per pound with three Chinese smelters for copper concentrate supply in 2023, a source closed to the negotiation said.

The charges, paid by miners to smelters to process ore into refined metal, are 35% higher than the 2022 benchmark of $65 a tonne and 6.5 cents per pound, due to an expected surplus of copper concentrate.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Singapore Editing by Gareth Jones)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.