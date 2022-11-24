Freeport agrees 2023 copper treatment charges at $88/T with Chinese smelters - source

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N agreed on Thursday treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) of $88 a tonne and 8.8 cents per pound with three Chinese smelters for copper concentrate supply in 2023, a source closed to the negotiation said.

The charges, paid by miners to smelters to process ore into refined metal, are 35% higher than the 2022 benchmark of $65 a tonne and 6.5 cents per pound, due to an expected surplus of copper concentrate.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Singapore Editing by Gareth Jones)

