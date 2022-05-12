Freenet Revenue Slips, But EBITDA Up 8.4%

(RTTNews) - German telecommunications and web content provider Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) Thursday reported first-quarter revenues of 616.8 million euros, down from 619.2 million euros last year.

Quarterly EBITDA rose 8.4% to $118.0 million euros from108.8 million euros last year. This increase was driven by operational improvements across all segments as well as the sustainable optimization of overhead costs.

The company said the number of freenet subscriber agreements is growing steadily, with the number of subscribers (including app-based tariffs) reaching 8.811 million as of 31 March 2022, compared to 8.785 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.