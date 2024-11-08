Freenet Plans Significant Growth, Particularly In IPTV Segment; Formulates Financial Ambition

(RTTNews) - freenet (FRAGF.PK) Executive Board formulated financial ambition until 2028. EBITDA is projected to rise at an average annual growth rate of around 4% to at least 600 million euros by 2028 compared to fiscal 2023. This corresponds to growth of at least 100 million euros or around 20% over the entire period. Based on EBITDA expectations, free cash flow is anticipated to rise to at least 330 million euros in the period. This also corresponds to growth of around 20%. The company noted that a dividend policy of 80% of the free cash flow will be maintained in the future.

The company said it is continuing to focus on successful digital lifestyle strategy and is aiming significant growth, particularly in the IPTV segment.

