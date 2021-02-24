Freenet FY20 Revenues Down

(RTTNews) - Freenet AG Wednesday reported full-year 2020 EBITDA of 425.9 million euros, down from last year's 426.8 million euros.

The TV & Media segment made a major contribution to the performance, with its EBITDA now accounting for almost 20 percent of Group EBITDA, as did the consistent monitoring of cost efficiency in all areas.

EBITDA without regulatory effects were 445.9 million euros, up from 436.2 million euros last year.

Revenues for full year 2020 were 2.58 billion euros, down from 2.61 billion euros last year.

Subscriber base grows by more than 100 thousand customers in the fourth quarter to over 8.6 million contracts.

Looking forward to full year 2021, Freenet expects revenue to remain stable overall and EBITDA to remain largely unchanged within a range of 415 to 435 million euros.

