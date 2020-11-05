Markets

Freenet 9-Month Revenues Up

(RTTNews) - Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) Thursday reported nine-month revenue of 1.91 billion euros, up from 1.90 billion euros last year.

EBITDA rose to 329.2 million euros from 325.8 million last year.

Third-quarter revenues slipped to 643.5 million euros from 656.3 million euros last year. EBITDA rose to 115.2 million euros from 110.3 million euros last year.

