Freeline Therapeutics Implements About 25% Reduction In Workforce Size

(RTTNews) - Syncona Ltd said that its portfolio company Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) is implementing an approximate 25% reduction in the size of its workforce.

The company expects to incur charges relating to its proposed workforce reduction between $2.1 and $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, which is expected to result in $1.3 million to $1.6 million of cash expenditures in the first quarter of 2022 and $0.8 million to $1.0 million of cash expenditures in the second quarter of 2022.

The company estimates the proposed reduction in force will decrease aggregate cash expenditures by between $4.7 million and $5.1 million in 2022 and between $7.0 and $7.6 million in 2023.

As a result of the initiatives, the company expects its current level of cash and cash equivalents will enable the company to fund its operating expenses into the second quarter of 2023.

Freeline said it has decided to halt further development of its preclinical work for FLT210 in hemophilia A, given the additional work needed. Freeline will seek to explore potential third-party partnership opportunities to progress this important work.

The company anticipates data across all programs by mid-2022.

The Phase I/II B-LIEVE dose-confirmation trial of FLT180a in haemophilia B will be launched in the fourth-quarter 2021, one quarter ahead of its latest guidance.

The Phase I/II dose-finding trial of FLT201 in Gaucher disease Type 1 is on track for trial site initiation by year-end 2021 and first patient dosed in first-quarter 2022.

The Phase I/II MARVEL-1 dose-finding trial of FLT190 in Fabry disease is progressing in the clinic, with the next patient expected to be dosed in first-half 2022.

