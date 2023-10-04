Freeline Reports Positive Data From First Cohort Of Phase 1/2 GALILEO-1 Trial Of FLT201

(RTTNews) - Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) reported positive initial safety, tolerability and enzyme activity data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 GALILEO-1 trial evaluating FLT201, its gene therapy candidate, in Gaucher disease. The company said, in addition to demonstrating a favorable safety and tolerability profile, data from the first two patients in GALILEO-1 showed that a single infusion of FLT201 led to several hundred-fold increases in GCase activity in plasma and normalization of GCase activity in leukocytes.

Michael Parini, CEO, said: "These clinical data show the preclinical data are starting to translate, and we are committed to expeditiously advancing FLT201."

