Freelancers Are 50% Better at This One Skill Than Full-Time Employees

In this video clip from Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 17, Fool contributor Rachel Warren discusses one of the best ways that freelance workers have set themselves apart from full-time workers with Mohan Lakhamraju, the founder and CEO of Great Learning, a leading global EdTech platform.

Mohan Lakhamraju: Yeah. There was a very fascinating study that was done a couple of years back which showed that people who are freelance workers, people who are self, that are basically consulting and working on a temporary basis with companies, actually upskill themselves 50% more than full-time employees.

Rachel Warren: Wow.

Lakhamraju: It makes sense because these folks, they don't have the assurance of the work and visibility for it going forward. They always have to be at the top of their game. That's the price of the freedom and flexibility that they're getting by being freelancers. It's basically increasing their competence.

That trend has gotten magnified as more and more people are choosing flexibility, convenience, freedom, ability to work from anywhere. That's what they are choosing and that's what's causing the "Great Resignation" aside or related aspect of that is that they also have to be capable. They also have to be competent. Their skills have to be marketable. Which is basically creating the impetus for them to actually acquire those new skills, particularly the digital skills.

They have to be very good because their entire interface with the company is going to be digital. That's a related aspect of this whole remote work that is happening. Then again, companies as I mentioned earlier are also realizing this. Which means that one of the ways in which companies can try and retain employees is by helping them upskill themselves, and by creating these learning opportunities so that they keep themselves up to date at all times.

But the answer to your question is absolutely. Upskilling and having the latest competencies is the best way for people to make themselves marketable and create that freedom and flexibility for themselves so they're absolutely pursuing that.

