Freelancer Ltd. Sees Strong Q3 2024 Performance

Freelancer Ltd. (AU:FLN) has released an update.

Freelancer Ltd. reported a 25.9% increase in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) for the third quarter of 2024, driven by a strong performance from Escrow.com, which saw GMV rise by 31.2%. Despite a decline in GMV for its core Freelancer platform, the company achieved a positive net profit after tax and improved its cash flow position, ending the quarter with $21.7 million in cash and equivalents. This performance highlights the company’s resilience and strategic focus in securing large-value payments through its diverse service offerings.

For further insights into AU:FLN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.