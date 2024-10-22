News & Insights

Freelancer Ltd. Sees Strong Q3 2024 Performance

October 22, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Freelancer Ltd. (AU:FLN) has released an update.

Freelancer Ltd. reported a 25.9% increase in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) for the third quarter of 2024, driven by a strong performance from Escrow.com, which saw GMV rise by 31.2%. Despite a decline in GMV for its core Freelancer platform, the company achieved a positive net profit after tax and improved its cash flow position, ending the quarter with $21.7 million in cash and equivalents. This performance highlights the company’s resilience and strategic focus in securing large-value payments through its diverse service offerings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

