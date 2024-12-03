Freelancer Ltd. Director Increases Shareholding

Freelancer Ltd. (AU:FLN) has released an update.

Freelancer Ltd.’s Director, Robert Matthew Barrie, has increased his direct interest in the company by acquiring an additional 58,823 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition reflects Barrie’s growing confidence in Freelancer’s potential, potentially signaling positive prospects for the company to investors. With such insider activity, shareholders and market participants might find this move noteworthy in evaluating the company’s future performance.

