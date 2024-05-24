News & Insights

Freelancer Ltd Announces Share Buy-Back Cancellation

May 24, 2024 — 01:37 am EDT

Freelancer Ltd. (AU:FLN) has released an update.

Freelancer Limited has announced the cancellation of 689,528 ordinary fully paid shares due to an employee share scheme buy-back that took effect on May 23, 2024. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy and is likely to influence the stock’s performance.

