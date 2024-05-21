Freelance.com Reports Strong Revenue Growth

Freelance.com (FR:ALFRE) has released an update.

Freelance.com reported a significant revenue increase of 24% to €258.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, despite the challenging economic climate. The French market saw substantial growth with a 39% rise in revenue, while international figures slightly declined. The company remains confident in achieving positive organic growth for the full year, as it continues to strengthen its position in the external talent management market.

