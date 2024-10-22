Freehold Royalties price target lowered to C$18 from C$19 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Mike Mueller lowered the firm’s price target on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) to C$18 from C$19 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
