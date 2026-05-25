Freehold Royalties' Plan To Renew Normal Course Issuer Bid Gets Approval From Toronto Exchange

(RTTNews) - Monday, Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted the company's notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid, allowing it to buy about 10 percent of its issued and outstanding shares as of May 14, 2026.

The Renewed NCIB, expected to begin on May 27, 2026, will end on the earliest of the following dates: (i) when the company buys back all the Shares it plans to acquire under the Renewed NCIB; or (ii) May 26, 2027, unless the company decides to end the program earlier by giving prior notice to the TSX.

Under its current NCIB, which expires on May 26, 2026, the company sought approval from the TSX to purchase up to 13,699,733 shares.

Currently, Freehold's stock is trading at C$17.52, down 0.40 percent on the Toronto Exchange.

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