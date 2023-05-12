Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Freehold Royalties said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.45%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freehold Royalties. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRHLF is 0.13%, a decrease of 18.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.60% to 3,534K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.41% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Freehold Royalties is 15.13. The forecasts range from a low of 12.89 to a high of $18.92. The average price target represents an increase of 32.41% from its latest reported closing price of 11.43.

The projected annual revenue for Freehold Royalties is 375MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 676K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 652K shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRHLF by 8.97% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 519K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 426K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRHLF by 3.26% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 421K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares, representing an increase of 41.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRHLF by 76.64% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 359K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares, representing a decrease of 85.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRHLF by 41.24% over the last quarter.

