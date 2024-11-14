Freehold Royalties Expands Credit Facilities

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) has released an update.

Freehold Royalties has expanded its credit facilities from $300 million to $400 million, enhancing its financial flexibility and liquidity. The company, a prominent North American energy royalty firm, remains committed to managing its debt prudently. Freehold’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FRU.

