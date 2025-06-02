Freehold Royalties Appoints Shaina Morihira As CFO

(RTTNews) - Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO, FRHLF), a Canadian oil and gas company, on Monday announced that it has appointed Shaina Morihira as Chief Financial Officer, effective from June 4.

Morihira will be taking over the role from David Hendry, who is retiring as previously announced.

Shaina has over 20 years of experience, and most recently served as VP of Finance at Enerplus.

On Friday, Freehold Royalties closed trading 1.77% lesser at $8.90 on the OTC market.

