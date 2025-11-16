Freegold Ventures (TSX:FVL) Price Target Increased by 160.00% to 3.98

The average one-year price target for Freegold Ventures (TSX:FVL) has been revised to $3.98 / share. This is an increase of 160.00% from the prior estimate of $1.53 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.94 to a high of $4.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 208.37% from the latest reported closing price of $1.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freegold Ventures. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FVL is 0.13%, an increase of 50.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 200K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 200K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ORG Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

