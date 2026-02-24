freee K.K. (FREKF) Price Target Increased by 15.32% to 26.27

The average one-year price target for freee K.K. (OTCPK:FREKF) has been revised to $26.27 / share. This is an increase of 15.32% from the prior estimate of $22.78 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.21 to a high of $33.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.57% from the latest reported closing price of $14.63 / share.

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in freee K.K.. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FREKF is 0.21%, an increase of 8.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 1,924K shares.

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 654K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 284K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares , representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FREKF by 4.12% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 198K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 86.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FREKF by 700.59% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 144K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FREKF by 9.06% over the last quarter.

FSEAX - Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund holds 109K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

