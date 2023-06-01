Freee KK (4478) Price Target Increased by 6.32% to 3,485.00

The average one-year price target for Freee KK (4478) has been revised to 3,485.00 / share. This is an increase of 6.32% from the prior estimate of 3,277.91 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,313.00 to a high of 4,515.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.42% from the latest reported closing price of 3,185.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freee KK. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4478 is 0.25%, an increase of 4.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 2,009K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II holds 459K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4478 by 12.96% over the last quarter.

FSEAX - Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund holds 300K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing a decrease of 30.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4478 by 20.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 210K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4478 by 12.93% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 181K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4478 by 15.29% over the last quarter.

FEAAX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund holds 134K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing a decrease of 28.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4478 by 18.68% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.