Freee KK (4478) Price Target Decreased by 6.46% to 3,100.80

The average one-year price target for Freee KK (4478) has been revised to 3,100.80 / share. This is an decrease of 6.46% from the prior estimate of 3,315.00 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,111.00 to a high of 4,095.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.29% from the latest reported closing price of 2,945.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freee KK. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4478 is 0.15%, a decrease of 26.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 1,379K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II holds 469K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4478 by 13.09% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 222K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4478 by 21.47% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 170K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4478 by 23.75% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 114K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4478 by 22.66% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 82K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4478 by 18.29% over the last quarter.

